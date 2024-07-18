As a real estate agent, you know the potential of pre foreclosure leads, divorcees, failed listings, etc.

But what if there are untapped niches with less competition and the same worthwhile returns? In a crowded market, discovering under-served niches can set you apart and help boost your odds of resonating with your prospects.

Let’s explore four under-served niches that can make excellent leads, providing you with new opportunities to thrive in the real estate game.

First-time homebuyers

In 2024, first-time homebuyers make up 32% of homebuyers in the United States (up from 26% in 2023). With home prices decreasing in some regions, first-time homebuyers who have waited may feel more comfortable entering the market.

These highly motivated homebuyers are an enticing niche. Lacking equity for a down payment, they need assistance finding homeownership programs and help with negotiating, as the home-buying process is new to them.

Vacant land owners

Agents often focus on clients buying or selling single-family homes, but less popular niches, like vacant land, can also be worthwhile.

Less competition may make it easier to stand out to vacant land owners (or buyers). Plus, if somebody has a piece of vacant land they don’t want anymore, they may struggle to sell it, making the help of an agent vital.

Rural homeowners in regions with smaller populations

Focusing on urban real estate seems like the best option for many agents since it’s often more expensive than rural real estate.

However, in today’s market, affordability concerns many aspiring homeowners, making less expensive rural housing potentially more appealing. Also, although many offices are reopening, remote work remains prevalent, with 14% of the U.S. workforce fully remote and 41% in a hybrid model.

As a result, these homeowners may desire more space, privacy and a lower payment if they don’t have to commute to work in the city. Conversely, during COVID-19, many homeowners moved to rural areas, expecting no commute. Now, called back to the office, they are selling their homes to move closer.

Younger (Millennial and Gen Z) homebuyers

While baby boomers previously made up the largest demographic of homebuyers, Gen X and millennials have surpassed them in 2024.

Gen Z still makes up a smaller percentage of homebuyers today; however, with interest rates still high and home prices elevated, the Gen Zers pursuing home ownership may need the expert help of a real estate agent to find a property they can afford.

Additionally, Gen Z and millennial homebuyers (and sellers) may be more open to electronic communication, making it potentially easier to contact them in less time.

