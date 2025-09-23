Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

As the real estate market gears up for a busy fourth quarter, your social media presence shouldn’t be left on autopilot. Just like cleaning out your closet for a new season, fall is the perfect time to refresh your digital branding, fine-tune your social media profiles and make sure your content strategy is working hard for you. A quick social media audit now can position you to capture more attention—and more clients—as the market heats up.

Update your first impressions

First impressions matter—especially online. A quick sweep of your social media profiles can ensure that your clients and prospects are seeing the most accurate and professional version of you and your business. Start with your bio, clearly stating your role, market and specialties in a concise, client-focused format. If it’s been more than two years since your last headshop, swap in a fresh one that reflects your current look and conveys approachability and professionalism. Also, click through each of your contact links to make sure they all work properly. A broken website or outdated phone number can instantly stop a potential lead from reaching you.

Check branding consistency

Consistency across platforms builds recognition and credibility. Review your profiles side by side to ensure they look like they belong to the same person and brand. Using a consistent headshot, color palette and design style creates a cohesive brand identity. Even your post history plays a role—scroll through your recent content and make sure that your feed reflects the kind of business you want to attract. If not, its time to rethink your content and branding and make it work for you, not against you.

Read: 3 Ways to Boost Engagement With Selfie-Style Content

Review your content mix

Effective social media strategy is more than just posting listings. A balanced feed of content keeps your audience engaged and gives them a reason to return. Blend promotional content with educational posts, market insights, local highlights and a glimpse into your personality. Review the content that you have posted over the past few months and identify the types of posts that have sparked the most engagement or business. Repurpose that successful content, experience with new ways of presenting it and phase out what isn’t resonating with your audience.

Read: Creative Ways to Repurpose Social Media Content for Maximum Impact

Plan ahead for Q4

The final quarter of the year often brings a lot of happenings, both personally and professionally. Take some time now to plan ahead, ensuring your won’t be scrambling later. Look over your analytics to see what posting frequency and content types performed best this year, and let that guide your fall strategy. Draft content around seasonal opportunities, whether it’s fall home maintenance tips, Thanksgiving gratitude posts or positive market updates in coming months. And don’t forget engagement. Responding to comments, answering DMs and interacting with your community is what transforms your social presence and digital strategy.

A seasonal audit doesn’t just tidy up your feed, it helps you enter the last stretch of the year with clarity and confidence. By refreshing your profiles, fine-tuning your strategy and planning ahead, you’ll ensure your digital presence reflects the professional image that turns followers into clients.

Read Premier Report: Social Media Success: A Real Estate Pro’s Guide to Planning and Content Creation